First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 121,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 439,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 838.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXU)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

