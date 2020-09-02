First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.32. 1,528,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,213,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 364.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 62.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

