FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR) Shares Up 0.8%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $63.10. 322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19.

