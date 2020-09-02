FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.82. 596,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 995,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regis Management CO LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.