FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Shares Down 0%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.65. 138,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 75,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

