Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Trading Up 0.9%

Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 40,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

