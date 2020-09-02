Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $33.94. 5,108 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter.

