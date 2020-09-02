Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €40.36 ($47.48) and last traded at €39.62 ($46.61). 176,307 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.60 ($46.59).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €37.89 and its 200 day moving average is €36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

