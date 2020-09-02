G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIII opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

