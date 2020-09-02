GameStop (GME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $349.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.99. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.