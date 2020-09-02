General Finance (GFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect General Finance to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GFN stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $170,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 166,852 shares in the company, valued at $996,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on General Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on General Finance from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. General Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

