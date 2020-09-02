Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Trading 1.9% Higher

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15. 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Get Global X China Materials ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X China Materials ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) by 557.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.62% of Global X China Materials ETF worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM)

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.