Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.67. 2,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Guru Index ETF by 401.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Guru Index ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period.

