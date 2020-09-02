Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.70% of Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

