HD Supply (HDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HD Supply to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

HDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.