HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.86 Million

Equities analysts expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post $25.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.07 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full year sales of $97.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $99.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $201.56 million, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $213.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HL Acquisitions.

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HL Acquisitions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

HL Acquisitions stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. HL Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.31.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HL Acquisitions (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.