iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) Trading Up 0%

Shares of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.93% of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

