Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.99. 413 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.