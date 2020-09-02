Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 403 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.