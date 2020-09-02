Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.76. 4,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

