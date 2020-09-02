iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.19 and last traded at $40.09. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24.

