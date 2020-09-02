iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 1,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath S&P MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath S&P MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.