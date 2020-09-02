IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Down 0.3%

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.19. 71,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 70,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

