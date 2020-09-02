IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) Shares Down 0.3%

IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 7,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 42,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.00% of IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.