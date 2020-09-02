iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Trading Up 1.4%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.41 and last traded at $85.13. 307,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 756,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.