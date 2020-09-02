iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 74,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 18,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUMV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

