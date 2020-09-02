iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL) were up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 22,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 37,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

