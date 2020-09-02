JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 1,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JDIV. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $3,035,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $599,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 185.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 29,941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000.

