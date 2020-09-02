KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.14. Approximately 6,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 6,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShare Zacks New China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KraneShare Zacks New China ETF by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShare Zacks New China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShare Zacks New China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000.

