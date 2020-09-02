KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Trading Up 0.6%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

