KZ Cash (KZC) One Day Volume Tops $9.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $3,661.30 and $9.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005891 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

