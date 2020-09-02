Lakeland Industries (LAKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.91. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 55,000 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $1,300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 162,176 shares of company stock worth $3,630,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

