Limoneira (LMNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMNR stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $261.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26.

Several analysts have commented on LMNR shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

