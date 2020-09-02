Lovesac (LOVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.96 million, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

