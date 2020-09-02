Mastercraft Boat (MCFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

MCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

