MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in August

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the July 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

MXCHY traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

About MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR

Mexichem, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and markets chemical and petrochemicals, and plastic pipes and connectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vinyl, Fluor, and Fluent. The company offers base chemicals, specialty resins, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, compounds, phthalic anhydride and plasticizers, phosphates, and other chemicals for the automotive, industrial, medical, home, lawn and garden, building and construction, wire and cable, clothing, food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, paints, inks and colorants, and other markets.

