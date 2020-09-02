Navistar International (NAV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect Navistar International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NAV opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

NAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

