Newhold Investment Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 9th (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Newhold Investment’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 9th. Newhold Investment had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NHICU stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Newhold Investment has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

About Newhold Investment

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

