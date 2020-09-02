Newton Hits Market Cap of $15.38 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00134411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.01704396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00212870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00178778 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00174869 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

