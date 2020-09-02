NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect NYSE:SLQT to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLQT stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92. NYSE:SLQT has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.