Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) Shares Down 0.3%

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 1,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer American Energy Independence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.