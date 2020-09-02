PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.14 and last traded at $56.21. 54,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 53,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 30.9% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 86,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MUNI)

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

