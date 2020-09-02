PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.84 and last traded at $101.99. Approximately 63,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 46,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $77,768,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,895,360.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after buying an additional 144,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 126.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 303.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 73,555 shares in the last quarter.

