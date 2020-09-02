PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.20 and last traded at $51.24. Approximately 39,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 28,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 326.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $672,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 36.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 125.7% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU)

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

