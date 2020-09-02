Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 1,641 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

