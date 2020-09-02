ProShares Short Euro ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFX) Trading Up 0%

ProShares Short Euro ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFX)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.72. 2,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Short Euro ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Short Euro ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFX) by 1,544.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.07% of ProShares Short Euro ETF worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

