ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 160,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 217,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66.

Get ProShares UltraShort Financials alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) by 619.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of ProShares UltraShort Financials worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.