Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.85 Million

Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to post sales of $33.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Ranger Energy Services posted sales of $84.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $180.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $185.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $206.45 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $224.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.17. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

