Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $365.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Restoration Hardware traded as high as $345.46 and last traded at $340.84, with a volume of 467120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.55.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.94.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

About Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.