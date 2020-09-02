Rev Group (REVG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Rev Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rev Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REVG opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 2.90. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

